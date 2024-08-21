Half Year 2024 Mobico Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jose Garat - Mobico Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our 2024 half-year results. Before I take you through the results, I would like to welcome Helen Cowing. For those who didn't have the chance to meet Helen at our AGM, Helen is our new Group CFO, who has joined us for the long term and is already making an impact. We have formed a strong partnership visiting our markets together and engaging in highly constructive discussions with customers and our teams.



Helen is already bringing clarity and effectiveness to our reporting on how we best deploy capital to generate returns with a key focus on deleverage. Later in the presentation, Helen will talk more about our focus on cash and our commitment to debt reduction, as well as our financial priorities for the balance of this year and beyond.



Before I hand over to Helen, I would like to share our key messages from the half-year results. Firstly, I can confirm full-year 2024 guidance is on track with adjusted EBIT of between GBP185 million and GBP205 million, with an