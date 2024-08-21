Q2 2024 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

My name is Christoffer Abramson, and I'm the CEO of Catella Group. And together with me today is Michel Fischier, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, and we will walk you through the highlights of the quarter. After the presentation, as always, we will open up for a Q&A session, and the materials and reports are available on our website.



So to remind all of you and for any potential new listeners, I'd like to start the presentation with a brief overview of Catella on Page 3. Catella operates in three property-focused business areas Investment Management, Principal Investments and Corporate Finance. We manage a little over SEK150 billion in our pan-European