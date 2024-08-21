Aug 21, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening. Welcome to Xiaomi Group's 2024 interim results announcement investors' meeting and online webcast. So this event will be recorded. If you have objections to that, you can hang up now. (Operator Instructions) Now may I invite the IR Head, Anita Chan from Xiaomi to conduct this conference call.
Anita Chan - Xiaomi Corp - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Good evening. Welcome to Xiaomi Group's 2024 interim results announcement investors' conference call and also online webcast. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this meeting may include forward-looking statements, and there will be impact because of risk and unforeseeable factors so that some results may not be realized. In relation to market condition and also channels outside the Xiaomi Group, there are financial indicators that are not according to IFRS standards. So they should not be regarded as hard financial indicators.
We have Mr. Lu Weibing from Xiaomi Group Vice President; and CFO, Mr. Alain Lam. So at the beginning, Mr. Lu will go through our company's results
Q2 2024 Xiaomi Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
