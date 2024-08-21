Q2 2024 Target Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, August 21, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Hulbert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Hulbert - Target Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the line with me today are Brian Cornell, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Gomez, Chief Commercial Officer; and Michael Fiddelke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



In a few moments, Brian, Rick and Michael will provide their insights on our second quarter performance, along with our outlook and priorities for the third quarter and remainder of the year. Following their remarks, we'll open the phone lines for a question-and-answer session. This morning, we're joined on this conference call by investors and others who will be listening to our