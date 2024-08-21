Q2 2024 Macy's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Macy's, Inc., second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operators instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pamela Quintiliano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Pamela Quintiliano - Macy's Inc-Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Tony Spring, our Chairman and CEO; and Adrian Mitchell, our COO and CFO. Along with our second-quarter 2024 press release or presentation, has been posted on the investor section of our website, macysinc.com as being displayed live during today's webcast.



Unless otherwise noted, the comparisons we provide will be versus 2023. All references to our prior expectations, outlook or guidance refer to information provided on our May 21 earnings call unless otherwise noted. In addition, all references to comp sales throughout today's prepared remarks represent comparable owned plus licensed plus marketplace sales