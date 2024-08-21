Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Limited second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Laura.
Laura Chen - GDS Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the (technical difficulty) [second] quarter 2024 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. The company's results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online.
A summary presentation, which we'll refer to during this conference call, can be viewed and downloaded from our IR website at investors.gds-services.com.
Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance; Mr. Dan Newman, GDS's CFO, will then review the financial and operating results; Ms. Jamie Khoo, COO of GTS International, is also
Q2 2024 GDS Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...