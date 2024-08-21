Q2 2024 GDS Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Laura Chen - GDS Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the (technical difficulty) [second] quarter 2024 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. The company's results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online.



A summary presentation, which we'll refer to during this conference call, can be viewed and downloaded from our IR website at investors.gds-services.com.



Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance; Mr. Dan Newman, GDS's CFO, will then review the financial and operating results; Ms. Jamie Khoo, COO of GTS International, is also