Q2 2024 Dof Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Mons Aase - Dof Group ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for DOF Group. I'm here with Hilde DrÃ¸nen, our CFO, and I'm Mons Aase, the CEO.



So a few comments on the first page here showing one red boat and one blue boat. And of course, that's obviously because we have announced in the quarter transaction with Maersk Supply Services for acquisition of Maersk Supply Service A/S. We have a few slides on that later on and we'll come back to that.



First of all here (inaudible) loans, just shows what we also -- we have operating all 57 boats around the globe, somewhat almost 33 owned, five on charter, and the rest of management, operate from all continents, main hubs Australia, West Africa, US, Norway, UK, and so we're not done. We have our own. I think we had 4,300 employees by end of the quarter.



We will come back to the numbers but where we see cost, revenue, and the EBITDA; have continued to grow also the last [off here]. What we do, we own vessels as said and we own a large fleet of surplus equipment ROVs