Q1 2025 La-Z-Boy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the La-Z-Boy fiscal 2025 first-quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to the Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Mark Becks. The floor is yours.



Mark Becks - La-Z-Boy Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kelly. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss our fiscal 2025 first quarter. With us today are Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Lucian, La-Z-Boy's , SVP and CFO. Melinda will open and close the call, and Bob will speak to segment performance and the financials midway through. We will then open the call to questions.



Slides will accompany this presentation and you may view them through our webcast link, which will be available for one year and a telephone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning this afternoon.



Before we begin the presentation, I would like to remind you that some statements made in today's call include forward-looking statements about