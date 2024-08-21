Q3 2024 Toll Brothers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas Yearley - Toll Brothers Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Dave. Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Marty Connor, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Parahus, President and Chief Operating Officer; Wendy Marlette, Chief Marketing Officer; and Gregg Ziegler, Senior VP, Treasurer, and our Head of Investor Relations.



As usual, I caution you that many statements on this call are forward-looking based on assumptions about the economy, world events, housing and financial markets, interest rates, the availability of labor and materials, inflation, and many other factors beyond our control that could significantly affect future results. Please read our statement on forward-looking information in our earnings release of last night and on our