Q4 2024 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Jack Henry fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Vance Gerard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Vance Sherard - Jack Henry & Associates Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Drew, and good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Jack Henry fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is President and CEO, Greg Adelson; and Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer. After my opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Greg for his comments on our fourth quarter results and observations related to our business in the industry.



Mimi will then provide commentary around the financial results and fiscal '25 guidance included in the press release issued yesterday is available from the Investor Relations section of the Jack Henry website. We will then open the lines for Q&A.



As a reminder, this call includes certain forward