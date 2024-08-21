Half Year 2024 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



For today's event, we have Luc Tack, the CEO; and Miguel Potter, the CFO with us. I will now hand over to Luc Tack, the CEO to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Luc Tack - Tessenderlo Group NV - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today on our half year results release. I will start by talking to you first about some key events that happened in the first half of the year, after which my colleague, Miguel will give you in-depth comments on the numbers.



So let me first start by telling you that as of January 1, we have a new excom, Miguel de Potter has joined Tessenderlo Group as the Chief Financial Officer. Meanwhile, Mrs. Sandra Hoeylaerts, who started on September 2023 as a Chief HR Officer at Tessenderlo Group, has taken up the