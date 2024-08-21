Q3 2024 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Lucarelli - Analog Devices Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and FP&A



our expectations only as a date of this call. We undertake no obligation to update the statements except as required by law. Revenue, adjusted gross margin, operating and non-operating expenses, operating margin, tax rate, EPS and free cash flow in our comment today will be on non-GAAP basis, which excludes special items. When comparing our results to historic performance. Special items are also excluded from prior periods. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about our non-GAAP measures are included in today's release.



And with that, I'll turn it over to ADI's CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche.



Vincent Roche - Analog Devices Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks very much, Mike, and a very good morning to you all. A stronger demand for high-performance product portfolio and skillful execution resulted in third quarter revenue of more