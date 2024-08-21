Q2 2024 Nykode Therapeutics ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Nykode Therapeutics Q2 2024 financial results presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, CEO, Michael Engsig. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Engsig - Nykode Therapeutics ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Kevin and also from our side, a very warm welcome to all participants at this webcast to go through the second quarter of Nykodes.



Of course, with me today, I'm pleased to have Agnete Fredriksen, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Business Development. Harald Gurvin, our Chief Finalcial Officer; and Klaus Edvardsen, Head of Research and Development. We assume your're all familiar with our forward-looking statements. So on that note, we'll just quickly skip forward.



So as first quarter has been another eventful quarter. And in addition to that, we have this morning also announced a strategic repositioning, which we'll take you further through.



So I'm going to give you a brief run-on of the