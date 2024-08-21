Aug 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Matthew Perraton - Theralase Technologies Inc - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone. My name is Matthew Perraton, and I will be hosting the Theralase Technologies Inc., quarterly investor conference call today. Today's call will focus on a presentation and discussion of the Company's second quarter 2024 interim financial statements and our Phase two bladder cancer clinical study results, followed by a question and answer period for each.
The agenda for the call today will be first a presentation by Kristina Hachey, Chief Financial Officer of Theralase on the second quarter interim financial statements, followed by a question-and-answer period regarding the results. Second, once the review of the financial statements has been completed. RRoger Dumoulin-White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, will provide us an update on the Phase two bladder cancer clinical study also followed by a question-and-answer period regarding the results.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements
Q2 2024 Theralase Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...