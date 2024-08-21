Aug 21, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the SQM second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Irina Axenova, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Irina Axenova - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining SQM's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and the presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded into our website where you can also find a link to the webcast.



Ricardo Ramos, our Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking on the call today. Gerardo Illanes, our Chief Financial Officer; Carlos Diaz, CEO of SQM Salar; Mark Fones, CEO of SQM International Lithium; Felipe Smith, Commercial Vice President of SQM Salar; Pablo Hernandez, Senior Director of Business Strategy and Development, SQM Salar; Pablo Altimiras, CEO of Iodine &