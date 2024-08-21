Q3 2024 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Agilent Technologies Q3 2024 earnings call. My name is Regina, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host Parmeet Ahuja, to begin. Please go ahead.



Parmeet Ahuja - Agilent Technologies Inc - Investor Relation



Thank you, and welcome everyone to Agilent's conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. With me are Padraig McDonnell, Agilent president and CEO, and Bob McMahon, Agilent senior vice president and CFO.



Joining in the Q&A will be Phil Binns, president of the Agilent Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group; Simon May, president of the Agilent Diagnostics and Genomics Group; and Angelica Riemann, president of the Agilent CrossLab Group.



This presentation is being webcast live. The news release for our third-quarter financial results, investor presentation, and information to supplement todayâs discussion, along with a recording of this webcast are available on our website at