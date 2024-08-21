Q2 2024 MDxHealth SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the MDxHealth second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will make forward-looking statements during today's call. Whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically in the company's annual report on Form 10 -- on Form 20-F.



I would now like to turn the call over to Michael McGarity, CEO. Thank you, Michael. You may begin.



Michael McGarrity - MDxHealth SA - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Paul, and thank you all for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for MDxHealth. With me today is Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer.



I am pleased to report that our business continued to generate strong financial performance in the second