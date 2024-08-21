Q4 2024 Wolfspeed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Tyler Gronbach - Wolfspeed Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Welcome to Wolfspeed's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. Today, Wolfspeed CEO, Gregg Lowe; and Wolfspeed CFO, Neill Reynolds, will report on the results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Non-GAAP information should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to