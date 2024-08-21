Q2 2025 Snowflake Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jimmy Sexton - Snowflake Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. And thank you for attending today's Snowflake Q2 and fiscal 2025 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Sridhar Ramaswamy, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike Scarpelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our Executive Vice President of Product who will participate in the Q&A session.



During today's call, we will review our financial results for the second-quarter fiscal 2025 and discuss our guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2025.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our business operations and financial performance.