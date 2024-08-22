Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Eliahu Sharon-Zipser - Hipages Group Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Good morning. We appreciate you joining us on this busy Thursday morning. I'm Robin Sharon-Zipser, CEO and Co-Founder of hipages Group. With me on the call is Jaco Jonker, our Chief Finance and Operations Officer. We are really pleased to present a hipages Group financial results for FY24.



Before we get into the results, I will provide you with a short recap of our business and then run through the FY24 highlights before handing to Jaco for the financial and operational overview. I will then address strategy and outlook before handing over for questions.



Hipages Group is Australia and New Zealand's number one platform to connect homeowners and tradies. More than 4.8 million Australians and New Zealanders have used hipages Group and change the way they find, hire, and manage trusted tradies, providing work to over 37,000 subscribed trade businesses.



hipages strategic evolution from marketplace to platform hit a key milestone in April of 2024, with