FinVolution Group (FINV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong International Growth Amidst Domestic Challenges

FinVolution Group (FINV) reports robust international expansion and stable financials despite a challenging macro environment in China.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Transaction Volume (China): RMB92.5 billion, up 6% year over year.
  • Transaction Volume (International): RMB4.5 billion, up 32% year over year.
  • Outstanding Balance (China): RMB64.2 billion, up 3% year over year.
  • Outstanding Balance (International): RMB1.4 billion, up 27% year over year.
  • New Borrowers: 823,000, up 22% year over year and 15% sequentially.
  • New Borrowers (Philippines): Increased by 198% year over year and 69% sequentially.
  • Net Revenue: RMB3.17 billion, up 3% year over year.
  • Net Income: RMB551 million, a 4% increase quarter-over-quarter.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: RMB473 million, up 5% sequentially.
  • Short-term Liquidity: RMB8.1 billion.
  • Share Repurchase: $13 million deployed in Q2, $57 million for the first half of 2024, total cumulative share repurchase amount of $337 million.
  • Dividends: Cumulative dividend amount of $325 million.
  • Capital Return Program: Total of $662 million returned to shareholders, with a payout ratio of 49% of net profit in 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • FinVolution Group (FINV, Financial) achieved a 6% year-over-year increase in transaction volume in China, reaching RMB92.5 billion.
  • International transaction volume soared by 32% year-over-year to RMB4.5 billion, showcasing strong global growth.
  • The number of new borrowers in the Philippines grew robustly by 198% year-over-year and 69% sequentially.
  • The company reported a stable average borrowing rate in China at 22.2%, indicating strong financial inclusion efforts.
  • FinVolution Group (FINV) has a robust balance sheet with short-term liquidity maintaining a healthy level at RMB8.1 billion.

Negative Points

  • China's overall retail sales slowed to 2% growth year-over-year in June, reflecting a less than optimal recovery trajectory.
  • The daily application rate of repeat borrowers in China declined by mid-single digits, indicating weak consumer confidence.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 5% sequentially to RMB473 million, reflecting higher costs.
  • Despite improvements, the macro environment in China remains uncertain, posing ongoing challenges.
  • The company faces increased competition in the China consumer market, which has slowed down and entered a stage of heightened competition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you give us some color on the trend of your China borrowers' loan demand in the second quarter and also in July?
A: During the second quarter, the trend of our borrowers' demand is largely in line with the weakness in residential credit demand. The daily application rate of repeat borrowers declined by mid-single digit around 6% on an annual basis and quarterly comparison, reflecting weak consumer confidence. In July and August, we have observed that the application rate of our repeat borrowers has increased by mid-single digit between 6% to 7% on a daily basis. The demand of our borrowers is concentrated in the area of daily necessity. Therefore, when the economy is weak, it will show more resilience and we expect demand will gradually improve in the second half of the year. — Tiezheng Li, CEO

Q: In Indonesia, what is your customer acquisition strategy after the APR meets the requirement? Any updates on the regulation front of the interest rate requirement in 2025?
A: After the Indonesian election, political situations have normalized with an improving economy such as GDP increase. During the second quarter, transaction volume for the Indonesian market reached RMB1.64 billion, up about 6% to 7% annually, with outstanding loan balance between RMB1 billion, up about 4%. Revenue for the quarter reached RMB430 million. Number of borrowers reached 530,000 up 4% sequentially, and number of new borrowers reached 200,000, up 9% sequentially. Our Indonesian operations have completed its pricing transition in just five months, and we have made adjustments in borrowers' costs, model iteration and credit risk has improved by 28%, meaningfully offsetting the impact of interest rate reduction. Therefore, our take rate returned to 10%, reflecting our business entering a more stable stage. — Tiezheng Li, CEO

Q: What's the plan and growth target for the company's domestic business? How likely can the company maintain such growth?
A: China market has some changes this year, and it is very different from the previous years. The scale of China consumer market has slowed down and entered into a stage of increased competition. We have certainty for success on acquiring new borrowers through information fees, leveraging on data and behavior. We continue to optimize the information fees in China and improve the algorithms, and conduct joint modeling to enhance ROI. Transaction volume contributed by new borrowers was up 2% and 27% year-over-year. Our percentage of new customers was between 12% to 15%. At the same time, we are able to have better cost control and a healthy LTB level. — Jiayuan Xu, CFO

Q: What are the key drivers behind the recent improvement in asset quality? Should we be worrying about any potential uptick in NPR in the second half?
A: During the initial phase of restoration last year, we leveraged on our years of experience and accurate predictions of industry trends and higher approval rates for riskier borrowers. In the first quarter, risk performance stabilized, and we are one of the earliest platforms in the industry that are able to contain risk at a lower level. During the second quarter, we further optimized, adjusted and iterated on the overall credit limit, and explored solutions for different types of users, while maintaining growth in transaction volume and balancing risk. We don't think this situation will happen in the second half as the overall environment is much more stable now. — Jiayuan Xu, CFO

Q: What have been the key drivers behind the sequential trend on the take rate? What is the outlook for the second half?
A: During the second quarter, our average borrowing rates remained at 22.2%. Funding cost optimized by 90 bps in the second quarter while vintage delinquency remained stable at 2.5% and take rate further improved to 3.1%. For the second half of 2024, we expect average borrowing rate to remain stable and funding cost and vintage delinquencies to have further optimization. Our asset quality is popular in such an environment and we are one of the few platforms that are able to maintain growth. — Jiayuan Xu, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.