Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Loss Margins

Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) reports significant year-on-year growth in Dada Now revenues and order volumes, with a narrowing net loss margin.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Revenues: RMB 2.3 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Net Revenues from JD NOW: RMB 912 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Revenues from Dada Now: RMB 1.4 billion in Q2 2024, a 47% year-on-year increase.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: RMB 142 million in Q2 2024, improving by RMB 53 million sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin: 6.1%, narrowing by 1.8 percentage points sequentially.
  • Orders Delivered by Dada Now: 679 million in Q2 2024, a 21% year-on-year increase.
  • Gross Billings of Dada Now: RMB 3 billion in Q2 2024, a 23% year-on-year increase.
  • Operations and Support Costs: RMB 1.7 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Selling and Marketing Expenses: RMB 782 million in Q2 2024.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: RMB 48 million in Q2 2024.
  • Research and Development Expenses: RMB 85 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Short-term Investments: RMB 3.6 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase Program: USD 9.8 million of ADSs repurchased as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA, Financial) reported over 100% year-on-year growth in monthly transacting users and orders through the JD app for JD NOW.
  • Revenue growth for Dada Now exceeded 50% year over year in the first half of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net loss margin narrowed sequentially in the second quarter, improving by RMB53 million.
  • The number of orders delivered by Dada Now in the second quarter rose 21% year on year to 679 million.
  • Dada Now's net revenues increased by 47% year on year to RMB1.4 billion in the second quarter.

Negative Points

  • Net revenues from JD NOW decreased due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services revenues.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased to RMB782 million, indicating a reduction in promotional activities.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased to RMB48 million due to a decrease in amortization of intangible assets.
  • Research and development expenses decreased to RMB85 million, mainly attributable to a decrease in research and development personnel costs.
  • The company faced challenges in overall GMV and revenue growth in the short term due to business streamlining and adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can management update about the trend in recent months regarding consumer sentiment and the competitive landscape? Also, what are the business trends for JD NOW and Dada Now in the second half?
A: Consumer confidence and willingness to spend have shown continuous and stable recovery. JD NOW has maintained rapid growth in GMV and user base within the JD channel. The competitive edge lies in the richness of offerings and integration with JD.com. Dada Now has significant advantages in network coverage and delivery costs, ensuring above-industry growth rates in the long run.

Q: Can management share insights on user consumption patterns for JD NOW, particularly in FMCG versus non-FMCG categories? Are there any pressures on the take rate across different categories?
A: The supermarket category is more mature and stable, while non-supermarket categories like flowers and beverages have seen higher growth rates due to rising on-demand retail penetration. Emerging categories registered rapid growth in the second quarter, driven by supply expansion and marketing campaigns.

Q: What is the financial guidance for Dada Now and JD NOW, considering the higher growth of Dada Now and potential pressures on JD NOW?
A: JD NOW's GMV and revenue growth faced short-term challenges due to business adjustments but showed promising results in user base and order volume growth on the JD app. Dada Now continues to gain market share with strong momentum in restaurant and beverage KAs. Management prioritizes user and order volume growth, focusing on penetrating more JD users and enhancing their mindshare.

Q: Can you provide more details on the cooperation with JD.com and the goals for user penetration?
A: The JD NOW section on the JD app's homepage has shown significant results in user penetration and cultivating consumer habits. The average daily paying users of the JD NOW section approached 10% of overall JD NOW users, with a 30-day repurchase rate exceeding 60%. The geographical coverage of the JD NOW section has been expanded nationwide.

Q: Are there any changes to the company strategy following the recent management change?
A: The strategy remains unchanged. JD NOW continues to focus on providing users with quality merchandise and instant delivery, leading the on-demand retail industry. Dada Now prioritizes providing stable and efficient on-demand delivery services, with a focus on restaurant and beverage KAs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.