Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

Ventia Services Group Ltd (ASX:VNT, Financial) reported a 12.5% growth in NPATA, demonstrating strong financial performance.

The company achieved a 93% client renewal rate, indicating high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Revenue increased by 10.6% to over $3 billion, showcasing robust demand for their services.

The EBITDA margin remained stable at 8%, reflecting efficient cost management despite inflationary pressures.

Ventia Services Group Ltd (ASX:VNT) announced an interim dividend of $0.0935 per share, a 12.5% increase year-on-year, rewarding shareholders with growing dividends.

Negative Points

The work in hand decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous half year, indicating potential challenges in securing new contracts.

The Infrastructure Services sector experienced a 0.4% decline in revenue and a 10.9% drop in EBITDA, highlighting sector-specific challenges.

There were delays in some large public procurement processes, affecting the work in hand balance.

The company is still dealing with the aftermath of a tragic incident involving an employee, which could impact morale and operational focus.

Despite the positive financial results, the share price dropped by $0.095 to $4.37.5, indicating market skepticism or other external factors affecting investor sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you seeing government spending, given states are in tighter fiscal positions? Any areas of weakness to call out?

A: Government spending is fundamental to our business, making up about 75% of our revenue. While there is economic pressure, particularly in places like Victoria, this also creates opportunities for Ventia. Governments are looking for service providers like us to help them understand fixed cost opportunities and deliver cost savings.

Q: Can you clarify the revenue replacement in Infrastructure Services and the expectation of margin improvement in the second half?

A: The revenue replacement has already happened, and we are expecting improvement in the IS sector in the second half. The sector has transitioned from resources and industrials to energy, water, and renewables, which now make up 50% of the sector's revenue.

Q: What's your latest view on the timing for defense sector renewals?

A: We have submitted our bids for all remaining defense-based opportunities in August. We expect announcements of awards in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025. The first component, Defense Firefighting services, was awarded in July 2024, illustrating our good relationship with defense.

Q: When will the tax losses be exhausted, allowing for 100% franked dividends?

A: We have about $63 million of tax losses remaining, which we expect to be fully utilized around FY '28/FY '29, depending on the earnings growth of the business.

Q: How can you upgrade profit numbers given government pressure on spending?

A: The profit upgrade illustrates the breadth and depth of our portfolio and its resilience. We continue to offer value for money to government clients, balancing cost reduction with maintaining stable margins.

Q: How likely is it that you would undertake further acquisitions given your strong financial position?

A: Our priority is organic growth, but we will continue to look at bolt-on acquisitions where there is a compelling value proposition. We have a good track record of integrating and adding value to acquisitions.

Q: Why is the stock down despite the profit upgrade?

A: Short-term market changes are influenced by many factors we can't control. We focus on delivering good business and driving continuous improvement. Over the long term, the market will recognize our value.

