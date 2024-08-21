Multiconsult ASA (LTS:0R8N) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust Order Backlog

Multiconsult ASA (LTS:0R8N) reports a 23.5% increase in net operating revenue and a record-high order backlog in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Operating Revenue: NOK1.425 billion, an increase of 23.5% from the same quarter last year.
  • Organic Growth: 11.4%.
  • EBITA: NOK185.7 million, representing a margin of 13%.
  • Order Backlog: NOK4.943 billion.
  • Profit for the Period: NOK147.9 million, an increase of NOK112 million from last year.
  • Financial Income: Positive effect of NOK25.4 million due to remeasurement of a put option.
  • First Half Net Operating Revenue: NOK2.792 billion, an increase of 13.3% from last year.
  • First Half EBITA: NOK322.4 million, 18.6% stronger than last year.
  • Region Oslo Net Operating Revenue: NOK531.6 million, an uplift of 17.3% from last year.
  • Region Norway Net Operating Revenue: Increased by NOK103.6 million from last year, or 22%.
  • Architecture Segment Net Operating Revenue: NOK60.1 million, close to 40% growth.
  • International Segment Net Operating Revenue: Increased by 28.7% to NOK103 million.
  • Cash from Operations: Positive NOK356 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: NOK242 million for the quarter, rolling 12 months positive at NOK515 million.
  • Number of Employees: 3,785, an increase of 5.1% in FTEs.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong operational performance with high billing ratio and good sales.
  • Continuous high order backlog with organic growth of 11.4%.
  • EBITA of NOK186 million, representing a margin of 13%.
  • Positive impact from the put option related to A-lab.
  • Increased focus on diversity and inclusion within the organization.

Negative Points

  • Increased competition in all business areas.
  • Temporary and permanent layoffs in the Architecture segment due to a challenging market.
  • Bad debt provision in Multiconsult Polska due to a pending court case.
  • Reduced call-off on some frame agreements in Iterio, affecting results.
  • Slightly lower recruitment rate in Q3 compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you say something about the recruitment for Q3?
A: Yes. The third quarter is when we invest in new people, particularly graduates. This year, the recruitment rate is slightly lower than in Q3 2023. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: The order backlog was flat year over year, and the number of employees is up 5%. How are you working with this in relation to future growth?
A: We have a record high order backlog and are not worried. We monitor the backlog based on the number of employees, and we are seeing good steady sales. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: You mentioned NOK7.4 million in Denmark, but also write-ups in the portfolio. Can you comment more on that?
A: This is just normal operation where we reevaluate our projects quarterly. This quarter, it had a positive effect. (Ove Haupberg, CFO)

Q: How did the first half of the year compare to your expectations at the start of the year?
A: Q2 was roughly in line with expectations, though there were some particulars not part of normal operations. Overall, we had a strong start in Q1, and Q2 was a high production period. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: Could you tell us more about the scope of the costs in International and how they are expected to develop?
A: The bad debt provision in Poland was a significant cost. Otherwise, it's mainly call-off on frame agreements affecting net operating income. (Ove Haupberg, CFO)

Q: How important is the defense sector for you, and what is the outlook for this sector?
A: We expect growth in the defense sector, with all subsidiaries having projects in this area. It's an area of good growth but not vital for us. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: Where does the increased competition apply, in which business area?
A: Increased competition is noted in Buildings and Properties, but resources are transferable, so we expect it across all business areas. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: Do you expect further improvements in Architecture beyond the autumn?
A: Carefully, yes. Our architectural companies are seeing increased activity and client contact, so we have a positive outlook. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: Will you consider working on the financial targets for the Capital Markets Day? Are there any major changes in the planned strategy?
A: We will address this in November, but we are not planning any drastic changes in direction or targets. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

Q: Related to the activity in defense, in which segment will it impact?
A: It will likely impact all our segments. (Grethe Bergly, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.