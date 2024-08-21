DOF Group ASA (STU:UV3) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Order Intake and Robust Backlog

DOF Group ASA (STU:UV3) reports solid financial performance with significant new orders and high fleet utilization.

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: USD 361 million for the quarter.
  • EBITDA: USD 122 million for the quarter.
  • Fleet Utilization: 89%.
  • Order Intake: Over USD 1 billion in new orders for Q2, with an additional USD 400 million after the balance date.
  • Backlog: USD 2.6 billion, with USD 650-660 million for the second half of 2024.
  • Revenue Guidance: USD 1.4 billion to USD 1.5 billion for 2024.
  • EBITDA Guidance: USD 500 million to USD 520 million for 2024.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Reduced to 2.7 times.
  • Net Profit: USD 6 million for the quarter.
  • Cash Flow: USD 119 million for the quarter.
  • CapEx: Increased to USD 110 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • DOF Group ASA (STU:UV3, Financial) reported a strong EBITDA of USD 122 million for Q2 2024, reflecting consistent performance.
  • The company achieved a record high order intake of over USD 1 billion in Q2, with an additional USD 400 million post-balance date.
  • Fleet utilization stood at 89%, indicating high operational efficiency.
  • The acquisition of Maersk Supply Service A/S is expected to enhance fleet capabilities and service offerings.
  • DOF Group ASA (STU:UV3) has a robust backlog, providing revenue visibility and stability for the upcoming years.

Negative Points

  • Lower performance in Brazil due to dockings and maintenance activities impacted overall results.
  • The company faced a significant unrealized currency loss of USD 62 million, primarily due to the weakening of the Brazilian real.
  • Norskan's performance was disappointing, affected by vessel off-hire and maintenance costs.
  • Increased CapEx guidance from USD 90-100 million to USD 100-110 million due to new contract requirements.
  • The company has yet to finalize plans for dividend payments, creating uncertainty for shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you expect to be in a position to pay dividends in 2025? And if so, in which quarter of 2025?
A: No, as Hilde said, we will talk more about that on September 10. We can't say yes or no today, but there is potential if we decide to do the refinancing. The refinancing has to be done by January '26, meaning it could be done in the second half of '25 or earlier. If so, we might be in a position to pay dividends in the spring of '25. The main restriction on paying dividends is due to the financing covenants on part of the fleet.

Q: Regarding the upcoming refinancing, what is your view on the appetite from banks?
A: (Hilde Dronen, CFO) We are not concerned about the refinancing at all. We see increased appetite from both existing and new banks due to better earnings and market conditions. The part of the group that refinanced long-term debt in Brazil will not be touched. The refinancing will mainly involve Dof Subsea and Dof Rederi, which have low gearing levels.

Q: Can you explain the unrealized currency effect for this quarter and how it impacts the balance and cash flow of the company?
A: (Hilde Dronen, CFO) The unrealized currency effect does not impact cash flow or the balance sheet, only the P&L. USD58 million of the USD62 million comes from our Brazilian activity, where we use Brazilian reals as the functional currency. The Brazilian reals have weakened significantly against the US dollar, causing this P&L effect. However, it reverses in other comprehensive income, so equity and debt are not impacted.

Q: Will you consider selling non-core segments, especially in light of the MSS transaction once it is complete?
A: Yes, we will continue to sell non-core assets and even core assets if the price is good enough. This is part of our business strategy.

Q: How much of your available vessel days excluding MSS is currently open for 2025 and 2026?
A: For 2025, we have a backlog of between USD1 billion and USD1.1 billion, representing 70% to 75% of our capacity. This means 25% to 30% of our capacity is available. For 2026, we have a backlog of USD650 million to USD700 million, covering close to 50% of our capacity.

Q: Is it common for the industry to take vessels on long-term contracts one to two years into the future, or is this a reflection of the current market?
A: It reflects both the market and the charters' belief that the market will last long. Clients are moving from one-year contracts to longer terms, and owners are reluctant to go long on low rates. This trend is more common for subsea vessels than for PSVs.

Q: Can you update on the contract backlog in the PSV segment and your near-term exposure in light of the softness in the North Sea?
A: We have two boats up for renewal in October. One is expected to be taken due to below-market options, and we are in tight dialogue for a new contract for the other. We do not see the North Sea spot market weakness affecting us significantly.

Q: Are you able to share anything on planned dividends in the DOFCON subsidiary joint venture with Technip?
A: We will discuss this with our partners in two weeks. While I can't comment on numbers now, there is room for good dividends from DOFCON. We might provide more details at the Capital Market Day.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.