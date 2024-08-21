Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

Carebook Technologies Inc (TSXV:CRBK, Financial) reported a 37% year-over-year revenue growth for Q2 2024, driven by strong organic growth in the pharmacy vertical and an increase in license revenue from core health.

The company successfully launched a pharmacy app for another banner of a major pharmacy client in Quebec, expanding its presence to three banners across Canada.

Carebook Technologies Inc (TSXV:CRBK) continued to implement cost reduction strategies, improving margins and operating cash flows.

The company made significant improvements to its standardized offering, targeting the direct-to-employer segment with a revamped user experience and a nearly self-serve model.

Annual recurring revenue increased by 14% over the same date in 2023, reaching $12.1 million by the end of Q2 2024.

Negative Points

Despite revenue growth, Carebook Technologies Inc (TSXV:CRBK) reported a net loss of $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, unchanged from the same period in 2023.

The company experienced a decrease in license revenue at Infotech, partially offsetting gains from other segments.

Higher research and development costs and slightly higher sales and marketing costs contributed to the loss from operations.

Pharmacy revenue, while strong, is expected to remain at or near current levels during fiscal 2024 but could fade thereafter.

The company continues to rely on credit facilities and private placements to maintain operational flexibility, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue growth in the employer vertical?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: The employer vertical saw a 37% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by the expansion of our licensed user base and the successful integration of acquisitions like InfoTech and Core Health. This growth is a testament to the strong demand for health and wellness services in this market.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the strong performance in the pharmacy vertical?

A: Olivier Giner, CFO: The pharmacy vertical's strong performance is attributed to the successful launch of the pharmacy app for another banner of our major pharmacy clients in Quebec. We now operate our Pharmacy solution for three banners across Canada, reflecting our team's superior service and technical abilities.

Q: How are cost reduction strategies impacting your financials?

A: Olivier Giner, CFO: Our cost reduction strategies have led to improved margins and operating cash flows. These initiatives, combined with strong revenue growth, have helped reduce our use of cash from operations and target durable profitability.

Q: What is the outlook for your new standardized product offering?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: Our new standardized product offering, which includes a revamped user experience and a preset library of questionnaires and content, is expected to appeal to small and medium businesses as well as some large employers. This should accelerate adoption and shorten our sales cycle.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial outlook for 2024?

A: Olivier Giner, CFO: We expect continued organic revenue growth in 2024, with a focus on managing costs to minimize cash burn and increase profit margins. We are on course to deliver adjusted EBITDA breakeven or better in fiscal 2024.

Q: How are you managing your credit facilities and fundraising efforts?

A: Olivier Giner, CFO: We have continued to repay our term loan and have significant remaining borrowing capacity under our credit facility. Recent fundraising efforts, including private placements and convertible debentures, provide us with the necessary flexibility to carry on with operations until we achieve permanent profitability.

Q: What are your plans for strategic M&A opportunities?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: We are adopting a disciplined approach towards exploring strategic M&A opportunities to grow our reach in other markets and offer new services to our customer base, while maintaining a focus on organic growth.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges faced by the business in 2024?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: While we cannot predict all challenges, we believe our strong organic growth, efficient cost management, and strategic focus on the employer and pharmacy verticals position us well to navigate any obstacles and achieve our financial goals.

Q: What is the impact of value-added resellers on your revenue growth?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: Value-added resellers have been incredible partners, driving user adoption and organic revenue growth. Their efforts in ramping up platforms and adding eligible users have directly translated into additional revenue for us.

Q: How are you ensuring the success of your digital health and wellness solutions?

A: Michael Peters, CEO: Our innovative technology solutions connect employees to their well-being programs, and our market-leading customization capabilities ensure organizations can create unique well-being initiatives. This drives long-term success and employee satisfaction.

