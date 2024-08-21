Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) reported a 4% increase in consolidated comp sales, driven entirely by customer transactions.

The company achieved a pre-tax profit margin of 10.9%, up 50 basis points from the previous year.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) opened its 5,000th store, marking a significant milestone.

The company raised its full-year guidance for both pre-tax profit margin and earnings per share.

Strong performance in the Marmaxx division, with a 5% increase in comp store sales and a 14.1% segment profit margin.

Negative Points

Higher incentive compensation accruals and contributions to the TJX foundations partially offset profitability gains.

Segment profit margin in TJX Canada decreased by 70 basis points on a constant currency basis.

The international division, particularly in Europe, underperformed due to a combination of environmental factors and execution issues.

Higher supply chain costs partially offset the benefits from strong mark-on and lower freight costs.

Incremental store wage and payroll costs impacted SG&A expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about AUR in the quarter, the balance between category mix shifts and like-for-like price increases, and any changes you might be seeing in customer behavior around value?

A: AUR has been pretty consistent, slightly up, and the comp was driven mostly by transactions. We continue to adjust retails where appropriate, focusing on buying better rather than just increasing retails. We are confident in our ability to maintain competitive pricing and value perception.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic rationale behind the Grupo Axo JV and the investment in Brands For Less?

A: These opportunities allow us to expand globally without risking the core business. We have the talent to support these ventures and see them as a way to grow TJX's global reach. Grupo Axo in Mexico and Brands For Less in Dubai both represent markets with significant potential for our off-price model.

Q: Could you speak to the cadence of same-store sales during the second quarter and recent trends supporting the strong start to the third quarter?

A: We saw positive comps across all divisions, with improvement each month on a two-year stack basis. The third quarter is off to a strong start, and we feel confident about our strategies for the fall and holiday seasons, including our focus on consumables and giftable items.

Q: How did the home business within Marmaxx perform relative to HomeGoods, and what surprised you the most in the first half of the year?

A: Marmaxx home slightly outpaced HomeGoods, primarily due to the big-ticket items like furniture being slower industry-wide. The biggest surprise was the even greater availability of goods than expected, which has led us to leave more liquidity for opportunistic buying in the back half.

Q: Can you elaborate on your view for further margin expansion opportunities on a multi-year basis and near-term trends in freight costs?

A: We added some expense to our forecast for the back half of the year due to rising ocean freight costs. Long-term, we see margin opportunities through better buying, improved merchandise mix, and enhanced planning and allocation strategies. Our Europe business is also expected to contribute positively to overall margins.

Q: Can you talk about the macro consumer health backdrop today versus the last quarterly call in the US, Canada, and Europe?

A: The US consumer environment is similar to the first quarter, while Canada and Europe are more challenging. Europe, in particular, has been affected by economic conditions and our own execution issues, which we are addressing.

Q: How are you protecting your market share against mass discounters competing for the trade-down consumer?

A: We track market share gains closely and ensure our values are better than competitors. Our merchants aggressively shop the competition to adjust our offerings and pricing as needed. We focus on maintaining a balanced mix of good, better, and best products to appeal to a wide range of customers.

Q: How do you think about the trajectory for AUR and opening price points going forward within the context of the broader environment?

A: We manage AUR and opening price points bottom-up, ensuring a balanced mix of good, better, and best products. We adjust prices based on market conditions and competitive pricing, always aiming to offer the best value.

Q: Can you help us understand the financial rationale behind taking a 35% stake in Brands For Less?

A: The 35% stake was a meeting of the minds between us and the founders. They were looking for a minority investor, not a complete buyout. This level of investment gives us enough skin in the game to make it worthwhile and allows us to add value through our expertise.

