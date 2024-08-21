Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) reported third-quarter revenue of over $2.3 billion, operating margin above 41%, and EPS of $1.58, all surpassing the midpoint of their outlook.

The company saw improved customer inventory levels and order momentum across most markets, indicating a potential cyclical bottom.

ADI's industrial end market, its largest and most profitable segment, is showing signs of recovery with long-term growth opportunities.

The company's innovations in automated test equipment and AI infrastructure are expected to drive growth into 2025 and beyond.

ADI's financial position remains solid with over $2.5 billion in cash and short-term investments, and a net leverage ratio of 1.2.

Negative Points

Challenging economic and geopolitical conditions are limiting a sharper recovery, making the outlook cautious.

Automotive revenue remained flat sequentially and down 8% year over year, with ongoing inventory digestion impacting legacy automotive and electrification businesses.

Communications revenue, while up 10% sequentially, was down 26% year over year, indicating a slower recovery in this segment.

Operating expenses increased modestly due to higher variable compensation, impacting overall profitability.

The company expects a modest margin contraction in the fourth quarter due to merit increases and other operational costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Vince, could you elaborate on the mixed environment, particularly regarding inventory levels and demand signals?

A: We run the company based on POS signals, closely monitoring end market demand. My confidence has increased since last quarter that Q2 was the cyclical bottom. We've exited Q3 with very lean channel inventory and are well-positioned with a healthy backlog for anticipated demand in 2025. The recovery's pace will depend on the macro situation, but given our strong design win pipeline and lean customer inventory, we're well-positioned for the new year. — Vincent Roche, CEO

Q: Can you discuss the trajectory of automotive versus industrial markets, particularly regarding inventory corrections?

A: The vehicle market has softened, with customers pulling back on production and burning off inventory. Automotive has been down year-over-year for two straight quarters and will likely be down again in Q4. However, we don't expect the peak-to-trough decline to be as dramatic as in other markets due to underlying secular growth trends. — Richard Puccio, CFO

Q: Do you think the environment allows for sequential growth to continue into Q1?

A: It's hard to call given the current environment, but we might see a seasonal decline in Q4 followed by a bounce back in Q2. Overall, we maintain our outlook for brisk growth in 2025. — Vincent Roche, CEO

Q: Are you seeing any regional differences in automotive market behavior, particularly in China?

A: No significant regional differences. The automotive market is weaker across North America, Europe, and Asia. — Vincent Roche, CEO

Q: What are your thoughts on utilization rates and engagement with foundry partners?

A: Utilization and gross margins bottomed in Q2. We expect to ship to end demand in Q4, with channel inventory at the low end of our range. Our hybrid manufacturing system allows us to keep internal utilization rates high and leverage external capacity as needed. — Richard Puccio, CFO

Q: Can you provide more granularity on the segment guide for next quarter?

A: Consumer is expected to be up about 10%, industrial up high single digits, communications flattish, and automotive down low single digits sequentially. — Vincent Roche, CEO

Q: How are you thinking about OpEx growth in the next quarter?

A: We expect a modest margin contraction sequentially due to merit increases in Q4. Sequentially, OpEx is expected to increase around 5%. — Richard Puccio, CFO

Q: Can you clarify the inventory situation in the automotive market?

A: While industrial, consumer, and communications markets have normalized inventory levels, automotive still has pockets of inventory digestion. Production cuts have impacted inventory levels, and we expect some digestion issues into early 2025. — Vincent Roche, CEO

Q: How would you characterize your visibility on the industrial market now versus three months ago?

A: Visibility is consistent. We see continued sequential growth across all industrial sub-elements except for automation, which is improving but not yet growing. — Richard Puccio, CFO

Q: How are bookings and revenue trends in China?

A: We continue to see strong bookings performance in China, with double-digit growth across industrial, auto, and communications, slightly offset by a decrease in consumer. Our design win pipeline in China remains very strong. — Vincent Roche, CEO

