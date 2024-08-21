Q2 2024 Auna SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Auna second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Rob and I will be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Anna Maria Mora, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anna Maria Mora - Auna SA - Head, IR



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Auna's conference call to review our second quarter results. Please note that there is a webcast presentation to accompany the discussion during this call. If you need a copy of the presentation, please go to our Investor Relations website or contact Auna's Investor Relations team. Please note that we will discuss variances. We will be doing so on a year-over-year basis and in FX neutral or local currency terms with regard to Mexico and Colombia unless we note otherwise.



Let's move to slide 2. Before we begin, we would like to remind all participants that our comments