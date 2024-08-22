Full Year 2024 Clearview Wealth Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Nadine Gooderick - ClearView Wealth Ltd - Managing Director



Thank you for joining ClearView's full-year results briefing. I'm here today with Athol Chiert, ClearView's Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Athol will take you through the results in detail. But first, I will provide an overview and business update. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



ClearView had another strong year with a group underlying net profit after tax of $35.3 million, representing a 25% increase on the previous corresponding period under the new AASB 17 accounting standard. The business continues to drive strong momentum with an environment of favorable market conditions.



Our FY24 highlights include new business market share rising to 11%; gross premiums of $358.1 million, up 10% on the previous corresponding period; and life insurance underlying NPAT margin of 11%. I'm pleased that ClearView introduced an interim dividend this year of $0.015 per share paid in March 2024, in addition to a final dividend of $0.017 per share payable in September 2024. This brings our total FY24 dividend to