Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC, Financial) maintained strong customer visitation across its properties, including a welcome increase in international tourists to Auckland.

The company successfully refinanced part of its debt facilities, reaffirming its triple-B minus credit rating by S&P Global Ratings.

The Horizon by SkyCity hotel opened on August 1, 2024, adding a significant asset to the Auckland precinct.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) is making progress on its transformation program, including a complete refresh of the board and the creation of a dedicated Risk and Compliance Committee.

The company is actively investing in its online gaming capability and is encouraged by the New Zealand government's recent announcement regarding potential regulation of the market.

Negative Points

SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) reported an 8% decline in underlying EBITDA to around $277 million due to a challenging economic environment and a change in revenue mix.

The company decided not to pay a final dividend for the financial year 2024, reflecting a cautious approach given the current economic conditions.

The reported net impact was a loss of just over $143 million, including the impact of several accounting items.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) faces ongoing regulatory challenges, including a $67 million AUD penalty for historical noncompliance with Australian AML and CFT laws.

The implementation of mandatory carded play is expected to have a 15% to 20% impact on uncarded gaming revenue, adding uncertainty to future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected impact of mandatory carded play on revenue, and will pre-commitment limits be implemented?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Mandatory carded play is part of our transformation program to better care for customers by monitoring their playtime. (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We already offer pre-commitment options, and we are working with regulators and technology providers to ensure machines won't work without a card and will disable at required times. The review of the $5,000 daily cash limit in Adelaide is ongoing and expected to complete in the next month or two.

Q: How has the win per unit per day for Auckland tracked, and what is the outlook?

A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We have seen consistency in the last few months, despite the earlier benefit from international tourism. We expect gradual improvement moving into Christmas, but not a quick turnaround.

Q: What is the sustainable EBITDA margin for Auckland, considering upcoming changes?

A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We target a mid to high 30s margin, though it will fluctuate with the impact of mandatory carded play and other changes. The NZICC will have a low margin, but we expect overall business benefits from increased visitation.

Q: What is the outlook for Adelaide's performance and regulatory proceedings?

A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) Adelaide's business is rebased, particularly around tables. We have made cost reductions and are focused on regulatory advancements. (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We are executing a program of work submitted to the CBS Commissioner and expect improved business focus with recent management changes.

Q: Can you clarify the expected revenue reduction from mandatory carded play and strategies to mitigate it?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) The 15-20% reduction is based on current uncarded play revenue. We are focused on customer onboarding to ensure a smooth transition. Our higher initial carded base and competitive landscape in New Zealand versus Australia also factor into our assumptions.

Q: Why introduce mandatory carded play in Adelaide, and what is the rationale?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Introducing mandatory carded play in Adelaide is part of our commitment to responsible hosting and improving our capabilities in anti-money laundering and customer care.

Q: What is the expected regulatory framework for online gaming in New Zealand?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We are encouraged by the government's recent announcement and expect more details soon. We advocate for fewer operators, strict compliance, and limited advertising to ensure a fair and regulated market.

Q: How competitive will the auction process for online gaming licenses be, and who are the key competitors?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) The structure of the auction process is not yet detailed, so it's hard to gauge competitiveness. We advocate for a strict regulatory regime to limit the number of compliant operators.

Q: What are the key priorities for SkyCity's transformation program?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Key priorities include embedding a risk management framework, establishing a culture shift program, and implementing mandatory carded play. We aim to reduce risk and complexity while enhancing our regulatory compliance.

Q: What is the outlook for SkyCity's financial year 2025?

A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We reiterate our guidance for underlying group EBITDA of between $245 million and $265 million. We do not expect to pay a dividend for FY 2025, focusing on maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

