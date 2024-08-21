SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Despite a challenging economic environment, SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) remains focused on transformation and regulatory compliance.

Summary
  • Group Revenue: In line with the prior period.
  • Underlying EBITDA: Declined by 8% to around $277 million.
  • Underlying Net Profit After Tax: Approximately $123 million.
  • Reported Impact: Loss of just over $143 million.
  • Interim Dividend: $0.0525 per share; no final dividend for FY24.
  • Expenses: Increased by 5% year on year.
  • Debt Facilities: Successfully refinanced $465 million; average cost of borrowing 5.6%.
  • CapEx Spend: $64 million for BAU; $63 million for NZICC and Horizon Hotel projects.
  • Gaming Revenue: EGM revenue down; premium table revenue up.
  • Non-Gaming Revenue: $7 million increase from Auckland car parks.
  • Employee Costs: Represent 53% of expenses; average wage and salary inflation of 4.5%.
  • Compliance Costs: $22 million, a $2 million increase from the prior year.
  • Hotel Occupancy: Auckland 85%, Hamilton 75%.
  • Online Gaming Revenue: Lower due to unregulated market competition.
Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

  • SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC, Financial) maintained strong customer visitation across its properties, including a welcome increase in international tourists to Auckland.
  • The company successfully refinanced part of its debt facilities, reaffirming its triple-B minus credit rating by S&P Global Ratings.
  • The Horizon by SkyCity hotel opened on August 1, 2024, adding a significant asset to the Auckland precinct.
  • SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) is making progress on its transformation program, including a complete refresh of the board and the creation of a dedicated Risk and Compliance Committee.
  • The company is actively investing in its online gaming capability and is encouraged by the New Zealand government's recent announcement regarding potential regulation of the market.

Negative Points

  • SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) reported an 8% decline in underlying EBITDA to around $277 million due to a challenging economic environment and a change in revenue mix.
  • The company decided not to pay a final dividend for the financial year 2024, reflecting a cautious approach given the current economic conditions.
  • The reported net impact was a loss of just over $143 million, including the impact of several accounting items.
  • SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SKC) faces ongoing regulatory challenges, including a $67 million AUD penalty for historical noncompliance with Australian AML and CFT laws.
  • The implementation of mandatory carded play is expected to have a 15% to 20% impact on uncarded gaming revenue, adding uncertainty to future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected impact of mandatory carded play on revenue, and will pre-commitment limits be implemented?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Mandatory carded play is part of our transformation program to better care for customers by monitoring their playtime. (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We already offer pre-commitment options, and we are working with regulators and technology providers to ensure machines won't work without a card and will disable at required times. The review of the $5,000 daily cash limit in Adelaide is ongoing and expected to complete in the next month or two.

Q: How has the win per unit per day for Auckland tracked, and what is the outlook?
A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We have seen consistency in the last few months, despite the earlier benefit from international tourism. We expect gradual improvement moving into Christmas, but not a quick turnaround.

Q: What is the sustainable EBITDA margin for Auckland, considering upcoming changes?
A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) We target a mid to high 30s margin, though it will fluctuate with the impact of mandatory carded play and other changes. The NZICC will have a low margin, but we expect overall business benefits from increased visitation.

Q: What is the outlook for Adelaide's performance and regulatory proceedings?
A: (Callum Mallett, COO, New Zealand) Adelaide's business is rebased, particularly around tables. We have made cost reductions and are focused on regulatory advancements. (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We are executing a program of work submitted to the CBS Commissioner and expect improved business focus with recent management changes.

Q: Can you clarify the expected revenue reduction from mandatory carded play and strategies to mitigate it?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) The 15-20% reduction is based on current uncarded play revenue. We are focused on customer onboarding to ensure a smooth transition. Our higher initial carded base and competitive landscape in New Zealand versus Australia also factor into our assumptions.

Q: Why introduce mandatory carded play in Adelaide, and what is the rationale?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Introducing mandatory carded play in Adelaide is part of our commitment to responsible hosting and improving our capabilities in anti-money laundering and customer care.

Q: What is the expected regulatory framework for online gaming in New Zealand?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We are encouraged by the government's recent announcement and expect more details soon. We advocate for fewer operators, strict compliance, and limited advertising to ensure a fair and regulated market.

Q: How competitive will the auction process for online gaming licenses be, and who are the key competitors?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) The structure of the auction process is not yet detailed, so it's hard to gauge competitiveness. We advocate for a strict regulatory regime to limit the number of compliant operators.

Q: What are the key priorities for SkyCity's transformation program?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) Key priorities include embedding a risk management framework, establishing a culture shift program, and implementing mandatory carded play. We aim to reduce risk and complexity while enhancing our regulatory compliance.

Q: What is the outlook for SkyCity's financial year 2025?
A: (Jason Walbridge, CEO) We reiterate our guidance for underlying group EBITDA of between $245 million and $265 million. We do not expect to pay a dividend for FY 2025, focusing on maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

