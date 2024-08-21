Half Year 2024 ARN Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Ciaran Davis - ARN Media Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, welcome and to ARN Media results. Good morning, and thank you for joining. Andrew Nye is unfortunately sick today and will be on the call but I'm very pleased to be joined at the last minute by Dilly Coomaraswamy, who is our Head of Finance, thanks Dilly.



Our agenda follows the usual format group operational and financial highlights, a review of the financial performance, followed by a look of ARN much more than radio strategy before closing with the trading outlook and Q&A.



ARN performance from a listener and commercial perspective has been in line or better than markets in metro markets. We have maintained a cumulative audience reach of 6.2 million people and remain the number one network in Sydney and Melbourne. This