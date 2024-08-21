ARN Media Ltd (ASX:A1N) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Digital Growth Amidst Mixed Results

ARN Media Ltd (ASX:A1N) reports a 4% pro forma revenue increase and a 26% rise in digital audio revenues, despite challenges in net profit and debt levels.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Group Revenues: $168 million, up 1% on a reported basis and 4% on a pro forma basis.
  • EBITDA Before Significant Items: $35.5 million, in line with prior year reported results and up 10% on a pro forma basis.
  • Net Profit After Tax (NPAT): Down due to higher depreciation charges and financing costs.
  • Net Debt: $86.8 million, or 1.58 times EBITDA.
  • Dividend: Fully franked dividend of $0.012 per share, a payout of 70% of NPAT after significant cash items.
  • Metro Revenues: Down 1%, slightly better than market.
  • Regional Revenues: Up 15%, well ahead of market.
  • Digital Audio Revenues: Up 26%.
  • Cost Savings Program: $10 million permanent annualized savings over two years, with $6.5 million realized in CY24.
  • Statutory Reported Profit: $5.4 million, down on last year's result.
  • Advertising Revenues: Up $2.2 million or 1% on a reported basis, up 4% on a pro forma basis.
  • Operating Cash Conversion: 65.2%, excluding Hong Kong and SCA transaction costs, 101% for the Australian operation.
  • CapEx Forecast: $10 million for the full year.
  • Q3 Revenue Forecast: Slightly above prior year, with digital growth offsetting radio results.
  • Revenue Mix: Shift from 100% metro revenue to a diversified mix including metro, regional, and digital.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ARN Media Ltd (ASX:A1N, Financial) maintained a cumulative audience reach of 6.2 million people and remains the number one network in Sydney and Melbourne.
  • The company's digital audio strategy saw a 9% growth in live streaming and now has 2.8 million addressable registered users on the iHeart platform.
  • Total group revenues increased by 1% on a reported basis and 4% on a pro forma basis, reaching $168 million.
  • The company declared a fully franked dividend of $0.012 per share, representing a payout of 70% of NPAT after significant cash items.
  • ARN Media Ltd's regional radio and digital audio segments showed strong growth, with regional revenues up 15% and digital audio revenues up 26%.

Negative Points

  • Net profit after tax (NPAT) was down on the comparative period due to higher depreciation charges and financing costs.
  • Net debt increased to $86.8 billion, which is higher than the company's target range of 1 to 1.5 times EBITDA.
  • The statutory reported profit of $5.4 million was down from the previous year, impacted by higher depreciation and interest costs.
  • The company's Hong Kong Tramways contract underperformed initial expectations, affecting overall revenue projections.
  • Operating cash conversion was impacted by transaction costs related to the proposed SCA acquisition and the working capital rebuild in Hong Kong.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on ARN Media's metro market share and its performance relative to the market?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) We have seen strong performance in Sydney and Melbourne, which has helped us maintain and slightly improve our market share. Despite challenging advertising conditions, our campaigns are resonating well with advertisers. Our sales teams are effectively responding to briefs and maintaining competitive CPMs without trading too hard.

Q: What are your thoughts on the gap between audio media consumption and ad budgets, and how can this gap be closed?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The growth of digital audio is becoming more appreciated in the market. We have invested in our digital audio platform, content creation, and tech stack to deliver solutions for clients. Our 2.8 million registered users, 60% of whom are addressable, provide valuable metrics in a digital trading environment. We are now looking beyond traditional radio share to include video and social budgets, offering a product that is tradable in a digital environment with measurable audiences.

Q: What is the long-term ambition for the Hong Kong business, especially after recent contract wins?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) Securing the two contracts for bus body and tram advertising in Hong Kong allows us to rebuild share and scale in the market. While the business is not core, these long-term contracts are beneficial for valuation and provide a good foundation for future opportunities.

Q: What gives you the confidence to provide second-half revenue expectations for ARN Media this early?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The strong pipeline of briefing activity and contract clients gives us confidence. Although there is still uncertainty, the growth we have projected is achievable based on current activity and contract businesses.

Q: Have you seen any negative impact on bookings due to events like the Olympics?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The radio market performed well in June and July, and large events like the Olympics do not significantly impact radio. Therefore, we have not seen any special event-driven outcomes for radio.

Q: What are your options if the SCA transaction does not go ahead? Would you consider discussions with other media operators?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) We are disappointed that the SCA transaction did not progress, but we have received inbound queries. We believe in the need for consolidation to compete with global tech for dollars and audiences. While we focus on the audio market, broader consolidation within the media industry is likely to be a topic of discussion in the near future.

Q: Will the recent Hong Kong contracts require increased CapEx in FY25?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The CapEx required for these two contracts is minimal, so there will be no significant impact on Cody's CapEx and growth.

Q: How much of the recent Hong Kong contracts were factored into the first-half revenue, and what were the early trading conditions?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The bus body contract performed above expectations, while the tram contract was slightly behind. We are seeing improved pacing for trams into the fourth quarter. Specific numbers will be provided later as our Head of Finance, Andrew Nye, is not available today.

Q: How much of the metro market share improvement was driven by the Kyle & Jackie O show launching in Melbourne?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) The Kyle & Jackie O show launched in April, contributing two months of share growth. It is too early to expect them to go number one immediately. The show is new to the Melbourne market, and it will take time to build a loyal audience.

Q: How do you ensure future investment levels in digital audio given the competitive landscape?
A: (Ciaran Davis, CEO) Our license agreement with iHeartRadio covers platform development and BAU CapEx, reducing our need for significant investment. Most of our investments in content and sales teams have already been made. Future investments will be performance-based, focusing on expanding our sales teams to target digital budgets.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.