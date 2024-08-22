Full Year 2024 Emeco Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Ian Testrow - Emeco Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Emeco's 2024 financial year results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'll run through the investor presentation we lodged on the ASX this morning and then provide an opportunity for questions at the end.



Theresa Mlikota, our CFO, is with me today and she'll cover the more detailed financial aspects of the results, will also be available for questions.



As always, before we begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2, which cover the usual important information around forward-looking statements.



I'll start on slide 4 with the key business highlights. Emeco delivered a strong financial performance for FY24 in line with expectations. The business achieved solid growth in operating earnings, margins, and cash flow generation. Importantly, a simplified business model following the sale of the underground contracting business means we now fully focus on our core business, which is equipment rental supported by our