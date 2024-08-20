Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (BOM:532699) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Income Growth Amidst Profitability Challenges

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (BOM:532699) reports a 5.34% increase in consolidated income, while facing a decline in EBITDA and PAT for Q1 FY25.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Stand-alone Income: INR 49.09 crores, up 8% from INR 45.58 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Stand-alone EBITDA: INR 13.62 crores, slightly down from INR 13.67 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Stand-alone PAT before Exceptional Items: INR 4.43 crores, down 5% from INR 4.66 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Consolidated Income: INR 77.66 crores, up 5.34% from INR 73.72 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Consolidated EBITDA: INR 21.29 crores, down 7% from INR 22.92 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Consolidated PAT: INR 8.72 crores, down 19% from INR 10.73 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • EPS: INR 3.21 per share for the quarter.
  • New Hotels Added: 5 hotels with 469 rooms.
  • Additional Costs: INR 72 lakhs increase in costs compared to the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (BOM:532699, Financial) reported a consolidated income growth of 5.34% for Q1 FY 25, reaching INR 77.66 crores.
  • The company added five new hotels with 469 rooms in the first quarter, indicating expansion and growth.
  • The company's EPS remains strong at INR 3.21 per share for the quarter.
  • Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is on track to complete a new 300-room hotel in Mumbai by the end of the year.
  • The management has adopted a strategy to diversify its product offerings and provide unique customer experiences, which is expected to strengthen the company's market position.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 7% in Q1 FY 25 compared to the previous year.
  • Consolidated PAT for the first quarter decreased by 19%, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • The company faced business disruptions due to elections and heat waves, which adversely affected performance.
  • Occupancy rates in certain markets, such as Chennai, were low due to extreme weather conditions.
  • Increased costs related to refurbishing assets and additional hiring impacted profitability, with repair and maintenance costs rising significantly.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (BOM:532699) Q1 FY 25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide more details on the Mumbai hotel with 300 keys, including the expected opening date and ADR price band?
A: The hotel is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next year. The ADR price band is projected to be between INR 9,000 and INR 11,000. The brand name and identity will be announced in the next couple of months. - Arjun Baljee, President

Q: What are the dynamics of the Chennai market, and why was the occupancy rate low in Q1?
A: The Chennai market did not perform well in Q1, primarily due to the extreme heatwave. Last year's occupancy was around 45%, and this year it was 36%. The market generally does not perform well in Q1. - Amit Jaiswal, CFO

Q: Can you provide an update on the July and August growth compared to last year and the outlook for Q2?
A: July saw a pickup with a growth of 6% to 8%. Resort occupancy and corporate market activities are also showing healthy signs of recovery post-election. - Philip Logan, COO

Q: What is the plan for opening 31 hotels this year, including the number of keys and the split between managed, leased, and revenue-sharing models?
A: The total number of keys will be around 1,900. Most of the hotels will be managed, except for two hotels in Gurgaon and Mumbai, which will be under the revenue-sharing model. - Chander Baljee, Executive Chairman & Managing Director

Q: What is the revenue potential of the Gurgaon hotel, and what is the plan for growing the share of banqueting revenues?
A: The Gurgaon hotel has 124 rooms and is under the upscale category. Banqueting and event management are key focus areas, and larger banqueting spaces are being planned in new developments to capture more business. - Philip Logan, COO

Q: Can you provide guidance on the top-line impact for this year and next year?
A: We are targeting a top-line growth of around 10%, aiming for INR 370 to INR 380 crores this year and crossing 500 crores next year. - Amit Jaiswal, CFO

Q: What are the immediate implications of the Mumbai hotel prior to and after its opening?
A: The Mumbai hotel will have a significant impact on revenue, with an expected contribution of around INR 10 to 11 crores in the first year. The lease rent is high, which will also affect the service growth. - Amit Jaiswal, CFO

Q: Can you provide an update on the international hotels and the plan to exit one of the ventures?
A: Discussions are ongoing regarding the Tanzania land, but nothing conclusive has been finalized yet. The market has softened, and negotiations have been deferred. - Arjun Baljee, President

Q: What is the development stage of the Mumbai hotel and the expected revenue contribution from its first full year of operation?
A: The hotel is well along in the development cycle, with rooms expected to be ready by October and public areas by December. The expected revenue for the first year is between INR 100 to 110 crores. - Arjun Baljee, President

Q: What is the broader vision for the company in the next five years?
A: The target is to reach 200 hotels by February 2026, with a mix of managed and revenue-sharing models. The goal is to achieve a top-line revenue of around INR 550 crores and a PAT of 100 crores by then. - Arjun Baljee, President

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.