Ms. Bonnie Y. Chan, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Vanessa Lau, Group CFO and Co-COO. Bonnie and Vanessa will first give a presentation about our business and strategy, then we are very happy to take some of your questions.



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I hope you have been enjoying the summer so far. I'm very pleased to be presenting our interim results for 2024 for the first time. In a few moments, Vanessa Lau, our Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will share more details on the numbers. After that, I will discuss some of our business highlights.



So let's kick off with a quick overview of the results. HKEX had a robust first half of 2024 with the second quarter seeing an upswing in market momentum and trading activity. While half-yearly results remain