Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $643.6M, GAAP EPS at -$0.08

Subscription Revenue Growth and Cost Optimization Drive Improved Financial Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $643.6 million, significantly above analyst estimates of $610.26 million, marking a 0.2% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $30.5 million, a significant improvement from the $241.8 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.08, showing a substantial recovery compared to -$0.68 in the previous year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $431.4 million, up 2.3% year-over-year, with a strong gross margin of 68.2%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $26 million, a notable increase from -$74 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $70.3 million, up from -$34.7 million year-over-year, indicating improved profitability.
  • Total Gross Margin: 48.5%, up from 31.3% in the same quarter last year, reflecting better cost management and efficiency.
Article's Main Image

On August 22, 2024, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform, with two main segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products, which includes bikes, treads, and related accessories, while Subscription revenue comes from monthly Connected Fitness and Digital Subscriptions.

1826577792725315584.png

Performance and Challenges

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) reported total revenue of $644 million for Q4 FY2024, above the analyst estimate of $610.26 million. This marks a modest year-over-year (Y/Y) growth of 0.2%, the first since Q2 FY2022. Subscription revenue grew by 2.3% Y/Y to $431 million, demonstrating the strength of the company's recurring revenue model. However, the company faced challenges with its Connected Fitness Products revenue, which declined by 4% Y/Y to $212.1 million.

The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $30 million, a significant improvement from the $241.8 million loss in the same quarter last year. This improvement is attributed to cost optimization efforts and a focus on aligning costs with the size of the business.

Financial Achievements

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA of $70 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA since Q2 FY2021. Free Cash Flow also improved to $26 million, up $100 million Y/Y. These achievements are crucial for the company's long-term sustainability and profitability in the competitive Travel & Leisure industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2024 Q4 FY2024 Y/Y Change Q/Q Change
Total Revenue $642.1M $717.7M $643.6M 0% -10%
Connected Fitness Products Revenue $220.4M $279.9M $212.1M -4% -24%
Subscription Revenue $421.7M $437.8M $431.4M 2% -1%
Net Loss $(241.8)M $(167.3)M $(30.5)M 87% 82%
Adjusted EBITDA $(34.7)M $5.8M $70.3M 302% 1,106%
Free Cash Flow $(74.0)M $8.6M $26.0M 135% 202%

Income Statement Highlights

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) reported a total gross profit of $312 million, yielding a gross margin of 48.5%, which is slightly above the company's guidance. The Subscription segment's gross margin was 68.2%, reflecting the company's ability to maintain a high-margin recurring revenue stream. Operating expenses decreased by 12% Y/Y to $375.3 million, driven by reductions in sales and marketing expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company ended the quarter with $697.6 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.7 million, and Free Cash Flow was $26 million, indicating improved liquidity and financial stability.

Commentary and Analysis

"We ended the 2024 fiscal year with strong Q4 performance, meeting or exceeding our guidance on all key metrics and making continued progress on a number of our financial goals," the company stated in its shareholder letter.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) has shown resilience and adaptability in a challenging market environment. The company's focus on subscription revenue and cost optimization has yielded positive results, positioning it for sustainable, profitable growth in the long term. However, the decline in Connected Fitness Products revenue and the ongoing net losses highlight the need for continued innovation and strategic investments to drive future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peloton Interactive Inc for further details.

