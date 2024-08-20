On August 20, 2024, Derek Aberle, Director at InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial), executed a sale of 769 shares of the company at a price of $134.91 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,869.6427 shares of InterDigital Inc.

InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) specializes in mobile technology and develops mobile technologies that are at the heart of devices, networks, and services worldwide. The company has a strong focus on delivering innovative solutions that enhance the user experience and drive revenue for network operators and device manufacturers.

Over the past year, Derek Aberle has sold a total of 2,774 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for InterDigital Inc shows a trend with 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of InterDigital Inc were trading at $134.91 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.66, which is lower than both the industry median of 25.315 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, InterDigital Inc has a GF Value of $126.59. With the current price of $134.91, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

This sale by Derek Aberle follows the general trend of insider activity in the company, where more insider sells have been observed than buys. Investors often monitor insider sales and buys as they can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

