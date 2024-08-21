On August 21, 2024, Jessica Mayer, Chief Legal/Compliance Officer of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial), executed a sale of 16,573 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically-proven medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home.

Over the past year, Jessica Mayer has sold a total of 34,469 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Cardinal Health Inc, where there have been no insider buys but nine insider sells.

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc were trading at $109.39 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $26.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.90, which is above both the industry median of 18.8 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Cardinal Health Inc is $100.89, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects or stock valuation adjustments. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management decisions at the executive level.

