Q2 2024 Kendrion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Joep van Beurden - Kendrion NV - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everybody on this webcast, and Welcome to Kendrion's Q2 and first half 2024 results presentation. My name is Joep van Beurden, Kendrion's CEO, and with me here is Jeroen Hemmen, our CFO. First, this morning's agenda, Jeroen will start and review the Q2 and first-half 2024 results, after which I will take over and talk a bit about the current economic climate and give you an update of the progress we have made both strategically and operationally over the past periods.



Next, I will discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year and go to Q&A.



Before handing over to you, Jeroen, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements rely on several assumptions concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.