Full Year 2024 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Experience Co Limited financial 2024 full-year results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John O'Sullivan, CEO. Please go ahead.



John O'Sullivan - Experience Co Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thanks, Dave. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your attendance today at Experience Co's FY24 results call. As Dave alluded to, my name is John O'Sullivan, CEO of Experience Co. And with me today is Gavin Yates, our CFO.



The structure this morning's call is as outlined in your presentation packs on Slide 3, I'll provide a short update on the business performance over the course of the financial year. I'll then hand over to Gavin, who will provide a more fulsome review of the financial result. And then finally, I will close out the presentation with a quick trading update based on our July trading results. And then of course, we are happy to take your questions.



Turning firstly, now to Slide 5. During the