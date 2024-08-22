Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $9.75, Revenue Hits $722.7 Million

11% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and 38% Increase in Income Before Taxes

Summary
  • Total Revenues: Increased 11.2% year-over-year to $722.7 million in Q3 2024.
  • Net Income: Rose 30.8% to $72.9 million, or $9.75 per diluted share, in Q3 2024.
  • Homebuilding Gross Margin: After cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 19.1% in Q3 2024, down from 20.1% in Q3 2023.
  • Income Before Income Taxes: Increased 38.2% year-over-year to $97.3 million in Q3 2024.
  • SG&A Expenses: Totaled $89.5 million, or 12.4% of total revenues, in Q3 2024, up from $75.1 million, or 11.6%, in Q3 2023.
  • Consolidated Community Count: Grew 24% year-over-year to 126 communities as of July 31, 2024.
  • EBITDA: Increased to $127.9 million in Q3 2024 from $104.5 million in Q3 2023.
On August 22, 2024, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2024. The company, a leading national homebuilder, designs, constructs, markets, and sells various types of homes across the United States, with operations divided into three geographic segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West. The West segment generates the maximum revenue for the company.

Performance Highlights

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) reported a significant 11.2% increase in total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, reaching $722.7 million compared to $650.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, total revenues were $2.03 billion, up from $1.87 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Sale of homes revenues rose to $687.4 million (1,255 homes) in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $630.4 million (1,198 homes) in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, sale of homes revenues increased to $1.95 billion (3,601 homes) from $1.80 billion (3,361 homes) in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 surged by 38.2% to $97.3 million, compared to $70.4 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, income before income taxes increased by 48.1% to $199.2 million, up from $134.6 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose by 30.8% to $72.9 million, or $9.75 per diluted common share, compared to $55.8 million, or $7.38 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, net income was $147.7 million, or $19.15 per diluted common share, compared to $108.6 million, or $13.97 per diluted common share, during the same period of fiscal 2023.

Key Metrics and Financial Statements

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) reported a homebuilding gross margin percentage of 19.1% for the three months ended July 31, 2024, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter of the previous year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, the homebuilding gross margin percentage was 18.9%, slightly up from 18.8% in the same period last year.

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023
Total Revenues ($M) 722.7 650.0 2,025.3 1,869.0
Income Before Taxes ($M) 97.3 70.4 199.2 134.6
Net Income ($M) 72.9 55.8 147.7 108.6
Net Income per Diluted Share ($) 9.75 7.38 19.15 13.97

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive financial performance, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) faced challenges such as economic uncertainty, fluctuating mortgage rates, and disruptions from Hurricane Beryl in Texas. These factors impacted homebuyers' decisions and led to a decrease in consolidated contracts to 1,192 homes ($645.8 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 1,444 homes ($744.2 million) in the same quarter last year.

“We are pleased to report strong adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, both of which were above the high end of our guidance,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) remains optimistic about future growth, as evidenced by the 34% increase in lot count and 24% growth in consolidated community count. The company expects these investments to lead to future revenue increases and higher profitability.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

