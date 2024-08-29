Garmin Ltd (GRMN)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Strategic Advantages of Garmin Ltd

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago

Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With its shares currently priced at $178.87, Garmin Ltd has experienced a daily gain of 0.23% and an impressive three-month increase of 10.92%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Garmin Ltd is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1826635604587343872.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Garmin Ltd boasts a GF Score of 92, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Garmin Ltd's Business

Garmin Ltd, with a market cap of $34.38 billion and annual sales of $5.65 billion, specializes in GPS-enabled hardware and software across five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company, which operates in 100 countries, leverages licensing mapping data to enhance its hardware, tailored for niche activities such as scuba diving and sailing. Garmin's diverse product range is distributed through various channels, including direct sales and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers.

1826635667296382976.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Garmin Ltd's financial robustness is reflected in its Financial Strength rating of 8/10. The company's Altman Z-Score of 13.33 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, underscoring its financial stability. Additionally, its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.02 demonstrates prudent debt management, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Garmin Ltd's Profitability Rank stands at a perfect 10/10. The company's financial health is further supported by a strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, indicating consistent operational performance. In terms of growth, Garmin has demonstrated a commitment to expansion, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 7.7%, outperforming 62.25% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 2.4 and a five-year rate of 6.8.

1826635728990400512.png

Conclusion

Considering Garmin Ltd's impressive financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.