Zoom Video Soars After Crushing Q2 Earnings and Raising FY25 Targets

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zoom Video (ZM +12%) significantly exceeded its Q2 (Jul) earnings forecast, reported revenue growth above its guidance, and raised its FY25 (Jan) financial targets. This led to a notable increase in its stock price today. The video conferencing platform has been rebounding after hitting new lows earlier this month, gaining approximately 10% ahead of its Q2 results. Following the strong report, investor confidence has kept ZM trending positively.

  • Adjusted EPS for Q2 grew by 3.7% year-over-year to $1.39, surpassing ZM's estimate of $1.20-1.21, despite a year-over-year decline. Non-GAAP gross margins contracted by 170 basis points to 78.6% due to increased AI investments and data center upgrades. However, management expects margins to improve towards the long-term target of 80%, with margins hovering around 79% for the rest of FY25.
  • Revenue increased by 2.1% year-over-year to $1.16 billion, driven by a 4% growth in Enterprise. ZM's focus on the upmarket resulted in 3,933 customers contributing over $100K in trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue, a 7% year-over-year improvement. Geographically, revenue in the Americas rose by 3%, while EMEA was flat, and APAC declined by 2%.
  • Revenue growth was attributed to the expansion of Zoom Workplace, upmarket movement with Contact Center, and enhanced AI capabilities. Zoom Workplace, launched in April, is an AI-powered platform that includes Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, and Phone, along with an AI companion enabled on over 1.2 million accounts. Additionally, Contact Center surpassed 1,100 customers, more than doubling from last year.
  • Following the positive Q2 results, ZM raised its FY25 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $5.29-5.32, up from $4.99-5.02, and revenue of $4.63-4.64 billion, up from $4.61-4.62 billion. Management expects the Americas to continue boosting numbers, while softness overseas, especially in EMEA due to ongoing conflicts, may persist.

Despite a strong performance ahead of Q2 results, ZM's report was impressive enough to push the stock to its highest levels since March, hinting at a potential broader recovery. However, concerns remain, such as the nearly flat year-over-year revenue growth. ZM has not seen double-digit top-line growth since 2022, underscoring its challenges in a post-pandemic environment.

Sustaining today's buying momentum may require more than the current slow growth rate. AI could be the catalyst, although its current features, like summarizing meetings, providing real-time transcripts and translations, and generating responses, may not be sufficient to drive a significant customer increase. Further enhancements could make a significant difference.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.