Opera Ltd's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 13% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial), a prominent player in the interactive media industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has soared by 14.04%, and over the last three months, it has gained an impressive 12.86%. Currently, Opera Ltd boasts a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, with a current stock price of $14.94. According to GuruFocus metrics, the stock is now fairly valued, with a GF Value of $15.42, up from a past GF Value of $14.74, which previously indicated the stock was modestly undervalued.

Introduction to Opera Ltd

Opera Ltd offers a diverse range of internet products, including various PC and mobile browsers, gaming portals, news products, and e-commerce services. Known for its strong emphasis on privacy and security, Opera provides features like tabbed browsing, data savings, PC/mobile sync, ad blocking, and a built-in VPN. Its suite includes Opera Mini, Opera Browser for Android and iOS, Opera for Computers, and Opera GX, tailored specifically for gamers. The company has also ventured into the Web3 space with a beta release of a crypto-friendly browser. This strategic diversification positions Opera as a versatile player in the tech arena.

1826639472670961664.png

Assessing Opera's Profitability

Opera Ltd's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's operating margin stands at 16.80%, which is better than 77.34% of its peers in the industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 17.79%, surpassing 84.03% of competitors, while its Return on Assets (ROA) at 16.14% outperforms 92.2% of the industry. Additionally, Opera's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.24%, higher than 66.5% of its peers. These metrics not only reflect Opera's efficient operational management but also its ability to generate profits relative to its equity, assets, and invested capital.

1826639529302454272.png

Exploring Opera's Growth Trajectory

Opera Ltd is marked by an exceptional Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has demonstrated a remarkable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 46.40%, ranking better than 88.34% of its industry counterparts. Over a 5-year period, its revenue growth rate per share stands at 24.40%, surpassing 82.21% of competitors. Looking ahead, Opera's estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 14.39%, which is more favorable than 67.37% of the industry. Furthermore, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an astounding 193.10%, outperforming 99.26% of its peers. These figures underscore Opera's strong revenue and earnings growth, highlighting its potential for future expansion.

1826639587422924800.png

Opera's Competitive Landscape

Opera Ltd operates in a competitive environment with several key players. Its closest competitors include Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.1 billion, Genius Sports Ltd (GENI, Financial) valued at $1.67 billion, and Rover Group Inc (ROVR, Financial) with a market cap of $2 billion. These companies, like Opera, are significant contributors to the interactive media industry, each with unique strengths and market positions.

Conclusion

Opera Ltd's recent stock performance reflects its strong market position and robust financial health. The company's commitment to innovation, particularly in privacy, security, and now Web3, positions it well for continued growth. Opera's profitability and growth metrics indicate a company that is not only managing its resources efficiently but is also expanding its market share and influence in the industry. As it navigates the competitive landscape, Opera Ltd appears poised for further success, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors looking at the interactive media sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.