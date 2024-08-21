Q2 2024 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the second quarter. My name is Bernt Omdal, and I'm the CEO of the company. I'm joined by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad, and together, we will take you through this presentation.



Sea1 Offshore's report for the second-quarter 2022 -- 2024, sorry, was released prior to the market opening today. In this presentation, we will cover the main highlights for the report, and we will refer to the presentation issued together with the financial report. At the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter, we operated 30 vessels. 17 of these are fully owned by Sea1 Offshore. All of our fully owned vessels delivered a positive EBITDA margin. We had close to $108 million in revenue, and we delivered $52 million in EBITDA. This is an increase compared to the same time last year, and it reflects the uptick in the market.



If we look at the pro forma figures for Sea1 Offshore, meaning what the numbers would look