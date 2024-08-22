Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Welcome to Stockland's FY24 result briefing. There will be a formal presentation followed by a Q&A session. I'll now hand over to Suren Gupta, Managing Director and CEO for opening remarks.



Tarun Gupta - Stockland Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning. My name is Tarun Gupta, CEO and Managing Director. Welcome to Stockland's financial results update for FY24. Before we begin, I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet. The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Joining me today is Alison Harrop, our CFO; Kylie OâConnor, CEO of Investment Management; and Andrew Whitson, CEO of Development. FY24 was a year of continued strong execution of our strategy and solid operational performance. We were pleased to deliver FY24 financial result at the top end of our guidance range while retaining a strong balance sheet position and progressing our strategic priorities.