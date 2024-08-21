Aug 21, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Bjorn Lindhom - Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to the presentation of EMGS' First Quarter 2024 Results. I'm again here with our CFO, Anders Eimstad, and together we will present these results. Please take note of our disclaimer.



During the quarter, we mobilized the Atlantic Guardian after a long idle period, and we completed the fully prefunded multiclient survey over the PL1202S in the North Sea. Upon completion of the survey, we started the transit towards Brazil.



The revenues during the quarter were only $239,000. The USD 2.7 million in revenues from the multiclient survey in the North Sea will be recognized upon data delivery in the second quarter in accordance with the IFRS 15 accounting rules.



Our EBITDA came in at negative $2 million, and the adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $3.8 million. We capitalized $1.2 million in expenses related to the North Sea multiclient survey during the quarter.



The free cash balance at the end of the quarter was $8.7 million. And subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we have arrived in