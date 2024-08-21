Aug 21, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Stuart Tonkin - Northern Star Resources Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our FY24 financial results presentation. With me today is Chief Financial Officer Ryan Gurner. We will refer to slides on the results presentation released on the ASX this morning, starting now on slide 3.



Now there are many records that we've delivered throughout the last year, but one record we can't claim credit for is the record gold pricing and in recent days, passing through USD2,500 an ounce. This is unprecedented territory.



What is relevant for Northern Star investors is the opportunity against this record pricing backdrop to the significant leverage to the gold price that Northern Star offers, from simplicity of our gold-only portfolio with globally significant scale in the low-risk jurisdictions of Western Australia and Alaska, whilst also offering a strategic advantage of organic profitable growth as our diligent investments deliver returns today and into the future.



We are pleased to present to you today on the