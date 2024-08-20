Half Year 2024 DocMorris AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Walter Hess - DocMorris AG - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to our H1 2024 conference call. We are pleased to inform you about our half-year 2024 results and give insights in the development of our Rx business. Today with me is Marcel, our Group CFO.



I start the business update with an introduction of where we stand. The indicative outlook of March consisted of two components, the OTC and the Rx business. We are achieving the plans for the OTC business in terms of growth and breakeven. The assumptions for the Rx business were indicative as nobody could foresee how eRx develops this year.



The first half year was coined by two completely different quarters, a challenging one before CardLink was introduced in the quarter with encouraging growth the months following the launch of CardLink. The speed of the transition from pRx to eRx went faster than anybody could expect. Consequently, a high number of our existing pRx customers were not able to redeem their prescriptions anymore with us until CardLink went live mid of April. Missing the first four months leads to a relevant reduction of